James Samuel Quinn
March 7, 1939 - November 27, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - James Samuel Quinn passed peacefully on November 27th at the age of 81. He was born on March 7th, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was preceded in death by parents James, Ruth, and sister Becky.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bev Quinn, son Scott, daughters Meredith, Stacey and son-in-law Greg. He is also survived by grandchildren Callie, Megan, and Hannah.
James enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and travel. Jim and Bev traveled to every state in the union except for Alaska.
