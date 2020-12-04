1/
James Samuel Quinn
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Samuel Quinn
March 7, 1939 - November 27, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - James Samuel Quinn passed peacefully on November 27th at the age of 81. He was born on March 7th, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was preceded in death by parents James, Ruth, and sister Becky.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bev Quinn, son Scott, daughters Meredith, Stacey and son-in-law Greg. He is also survived by grandchildren Callie, Megan, and Hannah.
James enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and travel. Jim and Bev traveled to every state in the union except for Alaska.
For service information and condolences please visit www.kccremation.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kent E Rains
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved