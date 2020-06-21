James V. Sherrill Sr. James Vernon Sherrill, Sr., 82, passed March 30, 2020. James was born June 20, 1937 in Kansas City, MO to P.V. Sherrill and Velma Barnett. In 1955, he graduated from Central High School and also married Margaret J. O'Dell. James joined the U.S. Army Reserves and later retired from the GM Leeds Plant after 28 years. Vern was a Boy Scout Leader for over 50 years, a Shriner for over 40 years, was a clown in the Shriner Unit and also transported children to the Shriner's Hospital in St. Louis. Survivors include his four children: James V. Sherrill, Jr., David J. Sherrill, Jerry M. Sherrill and Debbie J. Peterson. A memorial visitation will be 4-6PM, Saturday, June 27 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.