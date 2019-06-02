Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Versailles Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Shipman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Shipman


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Shipman Obituary
James Francis Shipman James (Jimmy) Francis Shipman, oldest of John and Lillian's 9 children, passed away quietly at North Kansas City Hospital on May 21st at 11:20pm. Jimmy was 88 years old and is survived by his loving companion Georgia Plum; his daughter Martha Griffith (Earl); son Jim Shipman (Janice); 4 grandchildren: Megan and Morgan; Jessica and Amanda; his brother Carl Wayne Shipman (Carol); 2 sisters: Sandra Bisbee (Roger); and Linda Walker (Jim). He also leaves 6 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joan, and 5 siblings. Jimmy served in the Marines during the Korean War. After the war, Jimmy worked in maintenance at Durwood Theaters and the North Kansas City Hospital before being employed by the Missouri Department of Employment Security where he retired as a Maintenance Supervisor. Graveside services for Jimmy will be held at the Versailles Cemetery on June 10th at 1 PM. A military honor guard will be in attendance.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now