James Francis Shipman James (Jimmy) Francis Shipman, oldest of John and Lillian's 9 children, passed away quietly at North Kansas City Hospital on May 21st at 11:20pm. Jimmy was 88 years old and is survived by his loving companion Georgia Plum; his daughter Martha Griffith (Earl); son Jim Shipman (Janice); 4 grandchildren: Megan and Morgan; Jessica and Amanda; his brother Carl Wayne Shipman (Carol); 2 sisters: Sandra Bisbee (Roger); and Linda Walker (Jim). He also leaves 6 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joan, and 5 siblings. Jimmy served in the Marines during the Korean War. After the war, Jimmy worked in maintenance at Durwood Theaters and the North Kansas City Hospital before being employed by the Missouri Department of Employment Security where he retired as a Maintenance Supervisor. Graveside services for Jimmy will be held at the Versailles Cemetery on June 10th at 1 PM. A military honor guard will be in attendance.



