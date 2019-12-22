|
|
James L. Shy James (Jim) L. Shy, 84, passed away on December 13, 2019, in Springfield, MO. Jim was born in Otterville, MO on March 23, 1935. He graduated from Smith Cotton High School in Sedalia, MO. He moved to Independence, MO, where he raised his two daughters, and was a long-time and very active member of The Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #2. Jim retired as Vice-President of Schwenk, Inc., of Kansas City, MO. Jim's life-long passion was the Lake of the Ozarks, where he personally built a weekend home for his family. At his retirement, he moved there full time. Later he moved to Florida and then lived in Springfield the last few years. During his retirement he was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. Jim is survived by his daughters Danita Rafferty (Steve) of Springfield, MO and Arliss White (Gary) of Lee's Summit, MO, his sister Sibyl Ruffing (Don), Titusville, FL, and brother Larry Shy (Georgia), Medina, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Red Cross or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019