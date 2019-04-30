|
|
James Smith James Smith, 86, of Blue Springs MO peacefully passed away April 25 at home surrounded by close family. Visitation at St. Marks Church, Lee Summit, May 1, 5pm, mass at 6pm. James is survived by loving wife, Joan of 64 years, 3 daughters, son, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, brother and sister. He was an avid world traveler, remarkable carpenter, and could repair anything. James proudly served in the Korean War. A quietly compassionate man who gave without fanfare. Gratefully donated 27 gallons of blood; a pint every three months for 45 years. Volunteered at Centerpoint Hospital and Folly Theatre. With Joan, founded KCMO National Alliance of Mentally Ill (NAMI); providing help and hope to countless individuals and families. He will be missed deeply.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 30, 2019