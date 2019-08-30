|
James Sparks James Patrick Everett Sparks died peacefully from complications of ALS on 08/15/19 at 3-17 PM. He was born July 23, 1976 in Bartlesville Ok. He attended St. Peters followed by Bishop Ward where he graduated in 1994. He studied Fire Science at Kansas City Community College. He was accepted as a Fireman with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department in January of 2000. He was medically retired in July of 2018. James is survived by his Mom and Dad James and Loretta Morton, Brother Gerald Sparks, Daughter Sophia Sparks ex wife Christina Sparks stepmother Linda Sparks and stepsisters Jody and Julie Sutulovich. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at George Meyn Community Center Bonner Springs, KS on 09/15/19 1:00-6:00PM. James left this message: It will be casual dress, jeans and t-shirts. No KU or K State clothing permitted. Oklahoma gear welcomed! In lieu of flowers (which are a waste of time and money). Donations can be made to ALSTDI never give donations to ALSA they have plenty they don't spend. "Thank you to all that help me over the last few years including the wonderful Good Shepherd Hospice Staff". James Sparks, BOOMER THE SOONER.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 30, 2019