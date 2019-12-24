|
James Stines James Randall Stines was born June 3, 1944, in Miami, Oklahoma, to Addie May Green Stines and WIlbur Steve Stines, he was their 10th and youngest child. He died December 14, 2019, at home in Mesa, Arizona, with his wife and sons by his side. Prior to retiring to Arizona in 2014, James and Jo Linda lived in Olathe, Kansas for 37 years. James is preceded in his death by his brothers Wilbur Steve Jr. and George Henry as well as his sisters Billie Marie, Mary Ann, Betty Jo, Shirly Faye Greninger, and Lou Dell Miller. James is survived by his sisters Roberta Jane Johnson and Carol Sue Howerton, his loving wife Jo LInda Martin Stines and their three sons James Jr., Jeffry and Josh, as well as his daughter-in-laws Donna, Adria and Laura and his six grandchildren Rachel, Mimi, Jimmy, Tommy, Chloe and Hailey. A celebration of James' life will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church at 123rd and Antioch in Overland Park, Kansas, at 10am Friday, December 27th. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Elhogar.org in James' memory.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 24, 2019