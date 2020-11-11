James Stubbs

September 4, 1937 - September 29, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - James Stephen Stubbs was born Sept 4 1937 to Judge Tom J Stubbs and Helen Culbertson Stubbs. He joined his parents and two older brothers Donald G Stubbs and Robert T Stubbs and was preceded in death by all of them. James passed away on Sept 29, 2020 in the loving care of his wife, Diane Stubbs. He leaves his children Scott Stubbs of Kansas City, Susan Stubbs of Chillicothe Mo, and his wife Diane , of the home.

James was raised and educated in the Kansas City school district, graduating from Southwest High School. He served honorably in the US Marine Corp Reserves and the US Army. He graduated from MU at Columbia then enter MU School of Law. He became a member of the Missouri Bar in 1969 and later joined the Metropolitan Bar Assoc. His career was begun at the Kansas City law firm of Shughart Thomson and Kilroy.

His work life was varied and interesting to him as he was always a servant of his country, state, county, and community. After beginning his career in Kansas City, he soon moved to Chillicothe Mo and was elected Prosecuting Attorney and then Circuit Judge of the 43rd Judicial Circuit, serving 5 counties in north central Missouri. He eventually returned to his beloved Kansas City and went back into private practice. Later he was appointed a US Administrative Law Judge and served many years with distinction until his retirement.

He leaves many great friends, all of whom he touched for the better. He was fond of adventure and traveled with friends on many outdoor adventures, including backpacking in the Rocky Mountains, horseback riding over the Continental Divide, rafting the Colorado River, and hiking the Grand Canyon rim to rim. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of befriending him, especially his loving wife, Diane and children Scott and Susan.

Burial will be private and in the family plot in Sibley Mo. A celebration of life will take place at a later time.





