|
|
James Sullivan James Scotti Sullivan, 47, of Silver Springs, Maryland formerly of Fairway, KS passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2019. Visitation at Amos Family Chapel Johnson Dr. Shawnee, KS will be held from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM Thursday, Dec. 19. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 AM at St. Agnes R.C. Church, 5250 Mission Rd. Roeland Park, KS with rosary and visitation at 8:30 AM prior to services. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery with lunch at St. Agnes Parish Center following. James was born on May 25, 1972, at St. Luke's Hospital, KCMO. He was a student at SM East HS where he played the oboe and bassoon, started the yo-yo club, and was a National Merit semifinalist. He was a member of the Boy Scouts and spent 3 summers on Camp Naish staff. James was forever going to school and learning, attending more than 8 post high school institutions culminating with a Master's degree in 2006 in Mechanical Engineering from New Mexico State University. James travelled the world with the U.S. Army from Massachusetts to Honolulu, Afghanistan to Kosovo. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was discharged as a Lieutenant in 2012 with 17 years of combined active and reserve service. James worked for Parsons Engineering as an HVAC specialist at locations in New Mexico, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Maryland. James enjoyed life and took every opportunity to live it to the fullest. He traveled the back roads all across the country, attended concerts and fine art performances, tinkered with electronics and 3D printing, won numerous ribbons in county fairs for his jams and pies, and enjoyed taking photos and posting to social media. He had a great sense of humor and loved to engage in deep conversations. He leaves three brothers: Thomas and David Sullivan and Javier Cuadrado, two sisters-in-law: Katalin Kiss and Athena Sullivan, three nieces: Hannah, Sarah and Samantha Sullivan, and a devoted Mother, Terri Sullivan, who always enjoyed his wit. The world is a better place for having 47 years of James' presence. He was a friend to many and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to HacDC, a charitable organization dedicated to technical, artistic and social collaboration. Checks should be made payable to HacDC Treasurer, 1525 Newton St NW, Washington DC, 20010.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 17, 2019