Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Teevan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Teevan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Teevan Obituary
James Teevan James Anthony Teevan, 60, passed away January 22, 2020, while at work from natural causes. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, January 30, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 911 E. Missouri Ave, Kansas City, Missouri 64106. He will be laid to rest in Floral Hills Cemetery in Kansas City following the services. A special visitation for friends and family will be 4-8p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Complete obituary available at www.passantinobros.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -