|
|
James Teevan James Anthony Teevan, 60, passed away January 22, 2020, while at work from natural causes. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, January 30, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 911 E. Missouri Ave, Kansas City, Missouri 64106. He will be laid to rest in Floral Hills Cemetery in Kansas City following the services. A special visitation for friends and family will be 4-8p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Complete obituary available at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 28, 2020