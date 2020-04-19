Kansas City Star Obituaries
James Terrance "Terry" White

James Terrance "Terry" White Obituary
James "Terry" Terrance White Terry White, Greenwood, Indiana, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 65. Terry was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 2, 1954 to the parents of William and Shirley (Scott) White. He graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School of Overland Park in 1972 and earned a bachelor's degree from University of Kansas in 1977. Received a post-graduate paralegal certificate from UMKC in September 1987. Terry taught/coached in Randolph, Madison, Lyndon, Garnett and Ottawa, Kansas through his teaching career. He also served on the Ottawa Planning Commision from 1998-2000. Terry was a member of the Kansas State High School Officials for 40 years of service in Basketball and Football. Terry called play-by-play broadcasts of the Ottawa American Legion baseball team for 10 years. He also umpired at 3 &2 baseball in Overland Park for 10 years. From 1960-1967 he raced quarter-midgets, and placed 2nd in National Quarter-Midget Championship Races - August 1961. Terry worked at Gleason and Doty law firm from 1987-2000 as a paralegal. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Nancy Wilkinson White, daughter Laurie Tyner, son-in-law David Tyner, granddaughter Annelise Rose. Terry is survived by 4 brothers, Dave (Bev) of Overland Park, KS, Larry of St. Louis, MO, Richard (Kristy) of Leawood, KS, and Tim (Rita) of Omaha, NE. He had 3 nephews, Rob, Alec and Jarod and many other family members mourning this loss. A Celebration of Life is tentatively planned for June 6, 2020 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel in Overland Park, KS. Information on the services may be found on the following websites: www.JohnsonCountyFuneralChapel.com and www.wilsonstpierre.com. In lieu of flowers, In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Kansas Sports Officials Association Memorial Fund or to in Terry's name.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020
