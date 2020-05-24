James Thomas Dolan James Thomas Dolan, 75, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born October 21, 1944 to James and Clara (Amen) in Deadwood, S.D. Jim was a self-made successful business man. He also loved playing poker, restoring vintage automobiles, and being the best grandfather ever. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Dolan; sons, Jimmy Dolan, wife Lisa and grandchildren, Jacob, Bree; step-grandson Cody and his wife Jolita and their children; Barry Dolan, wife Leslie and grandchildren, Avery and Olivia; mother, Clara Walsh; sister, Becky Walsh; mother-in-law Evelyn Mertz; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Lepper and Carol Foltz and her husband David; brother-in-law, Frank Mertz; several nieces, nephews and good friends. He is preceded in death by his father, James Dolan; sister-in-law, Sue Ellen Mertz. Private services were held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Jim and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.