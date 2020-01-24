Kansas City Star Obituaries
Signature Funerals
406D E. Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-214-5174
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Peter's Church
Meyer Blvd and Holmes
KC, MO
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Peter's Church
James Thorman On his 65th birthday, January 21, Jim passed away peacefully in his Brookside home with his family and McGee St. neighbors by his side. Happy birthday, Pops. Rest now, we'll take it from here. Jim started his career in the mail room of the National Catholic Reporter where he met his wife, Marcia Dennis, of 40 years. He joined Intelligent Marketing Solutions in 1986 where he served as President and COO. He retired from Henry Wurst Inc in 2017. He was never unemployed a single day. Jim served as 1984-85 president of the Kansas City Direct Marketing Club and was presented its Pioneer Award in 2006. Recently, he was awarded a medal by the Joslin Diabetes Center for living 53 years with Type 1 diabetes. He was predeceased by his parents Barbara and Donald Thorman, brother David and brother-in-law Richard Hartig. Jim is survived by his wife Marcia; sons Christopher (Ani Sauer) and Joel (Rebecca Foster); grandsons Robert and Edward; brother-in-law Rohn Dennis; siblings Peggy Hartig, Judith Thorman (Malcolm Bliss), Betsy Thorman, Daniel Thorman (Heidi), and Damian Thorman; and his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Larry Medlin, the Wurst family, Dr. Stanley Sharp, Dr. Richard McKittrick, Dr. Adam Maghrabi and St. Luke's Hospice. Visitation at 1pm on Sat, Jan 25 at St. Peter's Church, Meyer Blvd and Holmes, KC, MO, followed by service at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's School, 6400 Charlotte, KC, MO 64131 or TheWholePerson.org, 3710 Main St. KC, MO 64111. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 24, 2020
