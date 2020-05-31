James "Toby" Tobin Johnson Jr. James "Toby" Tobin Johnson Jr., 85, Lake of the Forrest, Bonner Springs, KS, passed away on May 18, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Toby was born November 9, 1934, in Hutchinson, KS, to James Tobin Sr. and Katherine (George) Johnson. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1952. He next went on to Fort Hays State University, where he was a dynamite athlete. Three-sport letterman, making school history in football, basketball, and track, but Toby always said four, including baseball. He was proud of his athletic accomplishments. Football and basketball- 3-year starter, 4-year lettermen, 2nd team all-conference, all American honorable mention, and held the school record for pole vault and javelin. His college athletic career ended in 1957 when he graduated from FHSU. Toby was a high school football coach, teacher, and a business owner. He was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church in Hays, KS. Sponsored a Seniors Golf Tournament in Ellinwood, KS, and was Commissioner of the Wheat Bowl. Toby leaves behind his wife, Marty (McKee) Johnson; daughters Jill Puetz (Ken) of Salina, KS and Kappy Park (Scott) of Prairie Village, KS, son Jay Johnson (Lisa) of Las Vegas NV; 7 step children; 7 grandchildren; 11 step grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 3 step great grandchildren; brother Mike Johnson (Gwen) of Abilene; and multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carolyn Johnson; wife Joanna Johnson; sister Mary Virginia Kriwiel. Celebration of Life to follow at a future date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Salina in care of Ryan Mortuary. www.ryanmortuary.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.