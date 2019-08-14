Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hill and Calvary Cemetery
6901 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO
James Tucker Smith M.D.


1939 - 2019
James Tucker Smith M.D. Obituary
James Tucker Smith, M.D. James Tucker Smith, M.D., of Charleston, WV, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. James attended Pembroke Country Day School, Dartmouth College and Duke University. He received his degree in medicine from the University of Kansas. James was a major in the United States Air Force. He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Christine Brodell, and son, David Bradley Smith. He is survived by his wife Patricia C. Smith of Charleston, WV; his sister-in-law, Linda Linn of Lenexa, KS; son-in-law, Andy Brodell; and grandchildren Alexander and Ethan Brodell of North Brook, IL. A graveside service will be held at Forest Hill and Calvary Cemetery, 6901 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO on August 17th at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the , 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019
