James V. "Kato" Brock James V. "Kato" Brock, born Mar 3rd, '61 in Kazo Japan, joined his parents, Carl Monroe Brock & Ayako Ishikawa, on Sept 8th, '19. He leaves two boys (Kenji Cody Jameson Brock, Jared Kiyoshi Brock) and a girl (Skylar Michiko Brock). Kato graduated SMNW in '79, attended US Naval Academy, and served in the USAF. He is remembered for his loyalty to friends, selfless approach to life, and contributions to the Bushidokan Martial Art. Remembrance held Sept 22nd at 5-8pm at 7870 W. 183rd St, Stillwell, KS 66085
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 21, 2019