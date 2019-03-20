|
James V. Gardner James V. Gardner, 92, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 AM with Funeral Mass starting at 10:30 AM Friday, March 22, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3024 N. 53rd Kansas City, KS 66104. Entombment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, 5445 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66104. Jim was born April 28, 1926, in Kansas City, MO. He was a truck driver for Assoc. Wholesale Grocers, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Christ the King, Holy Name Society, St. Vincent De Paul Society, Knights of Columbus and CAPS. He was preceded in death by his wife Velma L. Gardner in 2018, son Jay Gardner and sister Jane Sutter. He is survived by 4 children Chris (Diane) Gardner, Greg Gardner, Gina (Doug) Kruse, Julie (Kirk) Nelson, daughter-in-law Liz Gardner, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019