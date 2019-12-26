|
|
James "Jim" Vaughn Jr. James Arthur Vaughn Jr., better known by loved ones as Jim, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, at his home in Harrisonville, Missouri. Jim was born June 20,1945, to James Sr. and Ruth Vaughn and grew up in Kansas City, Missouri. Jim was united in marriage to his wife, Cathy, together they created their home in Harrisonville. Jim was a man of great curiosity, passion and a wicked sense of humor. He had a broad range of interests from horseback riding to cars and trucks. Jim enjoyed driving anything fast, especially Corvettes, preferably the red ones! He loved dogs and cooking, as well as firearms and various business ventures. However, in the end it was in helping others that he derived his greatest satisfaction. Jim operated Fellowship House, a men's halfway house in his hometown Kansas City, Missouri for over 20 years, contracting with the Missouri Department of Corrections and Federal Probation and Parole. Fellowship House provided transitional residential housing and addiction counseling services for inmates from state and federal prisons. Jim was a friend of Bill W. for 44 years. Jim spent his final days at home, surrounded with love by his closest friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Ruth Vaughn. Jim is survived by his wife Cathy, children; Jimmy III (Meg), Kristin Vaughn-Petersen and Anthony Florez-Vaughn. Stepchildren; Joshua Minick (Ashton), Nathan Minick and Caitlyn Minick (Steven). Brother John (Jackie). Grandchildren; Mikala, Abby, Glen, Jack, Ava, Aiden, Simon, Charlotte, Greyson, Easton, Montgomery, Charles, Lauren, Taylor and Alexis. A Rosary will be 9:30 am, with visitation to follow until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, Sat. Dec. 28, 2019 at Our Lady Of Lourdes Cath. Church, Harrisonville, MO with burial in the Orient Cem. Mem. to St. Jude's Children Hospital. (Arr. Dickey FH, Harrisonville, MO 816-884-6244)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 26, 2019