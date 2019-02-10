James W. Collier Jr. Chaplain James W. Collier, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2019. He was a WWII Veteran. James was born in Paris, Ark. He was the oldest of 10 children born to James W. and Hattie M. Collier, Sr. James married Judy Gaugh in 1950. She worked faithfully by his side for 62 years. Judy passed away in 2012. James graduated from So Central Bible College in Hot Springs, Ark in 1953 with honors and a B.A. Degree in Greek and Theology. He received an Honorary Doctor of Ministry Degree in 2002 from Kingsway Christian College and Theological Seminary, Des Moines, IA. James served as Chaplain at the Jackson Co Detention Center in K. C., MO, for 30 years; '83-'13. He received a Mayoral Proclamation in 2013 in K.C., MO, for his work as Chaplain at the Jackson Co Detention Center. He served as Exec Dir of Teen Challenge of Greater K. C. for 7 years; '74-'81. Prior to that he founded 3 churches, and established Camarillo Christian Schools K-12 in Camarillo, CA; '63-'72. He served as Superintendent of Christian Schools in California from '63-'72. In his younger years, James enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, breeding and training bird dogs, and gardening. James is survived by his 2 children, son, Barry Collier, and daughter, LaRea Rigsby, his 4 grandchildren, Kim McDaniel, Cody and Jason Collier, Fallon Brewer, his 6 great grandchildren, Molly and Max McDaniel, Gavin, Kaden, & Jaden Collier, and Jordan Brewer, his two sisters, Ruby Milne, Dora Macdonald, and one brother, Bill Collier. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the New Vision Christian Center, 12400 Grandview Road, Grandview, MO, where James was a member for 40 years. Rev. Bob Johnson officiating. James will be laid to rest beside his wife, Judy, at the Memorial Park Cemetery, 8251 Hillcrest Road, K. C., MO, immediately following the Memorial Service. Call 970-481-8064 for more information. In lieu of flowers, contributions to "The Keys are at the Cross Prison Ministries", P. O. Box 18445, Raytown, MO 64133 would be greatly appreciated. "I tell them God loves them no matter what they've done." - James W. Collier, Jr.

