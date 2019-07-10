|
|
James W. Dishman James W. Dishman, 92, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on July 5, 2019 surrounded by family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Theresa (Maloney) Dishman, their six children: Mary (Joel) Johnson, Mike (Geri) Dishman, Peggy (Leslie) Eidson, Jan (George) Morgan, Joan (Bobby) Linville, Jim (Jana) Dishman; their nineteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. James was a member of St. Thomas More Church. A visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena, 4101 E. 105th Terrace, KCMO from 9 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 a.m.; burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery immediately following. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements, McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO. 64145.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019