James W. Evans James W. Evans, 74, of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Mena, Arkansas just after the carnival closed out the Polk County Fair. James was born December 9, 1944 to William and Caroline Ruth Evans. He was an integral part of the family carnival business from a very young age. He graduated from Plattsburg High School in 1962. Following high school, he attended college in Warrensburg, MO and also served in the U.S. Army. Jim returned to help run the family carnival business, Evans United Shows, which started in 1947. In 1969 he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Linda Cook. They made their home in rural Plattsburg. Linda taught high school foreign languages in North Kansas City and Plattsburg. They welcomed their daughter, Jenny Evans, in 1974. Jim was a 3rd generation showman with an unbelievable work ethic. He with his brother, Tom, built, and continually expanded the family carnival business traveling to numerous towns, fairs, and festivals in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana to name a few. Jim was often seen over the years on his golf cart on the carnival midway with one of his many Great Danes. He could "lay out the lot" in each town like no other. Anyone who knew Jim knows that he was also an avid collector of historical firearms and enjoyed learning about any and all things history. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Evans (1986), and parents, William and Ruth. He is survived by his daughter, Jenny Evans, his brother, Tom (Nancy) Evans, his sister, Judy (Roger) Kennedy, nieces, Erin (Jason) Evans and Emily (Jeremy) Callahan, numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his faithful carnival companion, Trigger, the Great Dane. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri. Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019