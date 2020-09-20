1/1
James W. Moore
James W. Moore James W. Moore, 84, of Kansas City, MO , died Thursday, September 17, 2020. James was born on July 7, 1936, in Whitewater, MO to Louis and Kathryn Moore, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Westport High School in Kansas City in 1954. Afterwards, he attended Findlay Engineering College graduating in 1960. Early in his career, he was employed as a mechanical engineer for various companies around the country, and he later worked in security for U-Smile Stadium Inn in Kansas City. From 1961 1963, he served in the U.S. Army testing weapons at Yuma Proving Grounds. Jim volunteered at the Kansas City Veterans Hospital for 35 years. A man of deep faith, he was raised in the Epworth Methodist Church in Kansas City, and later attended the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Kansas City, KS. In recent years, he enjoyed attending the Chapel service at the VA. He is survived by his brother, Terry, of the home, his aunt, Elnora Moore, of Kansas City, and several cousins. Visitation Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 11AM with Graveside to follow at 12PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
