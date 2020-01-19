|
James W. Wadsworth James W. Wadsworth, 92, died on January 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Dorothy M. Batzell who passed away on June 1, 2012. He had many loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. He attended Bradley University from January 1950 until graduation with a B. S. Degree August 1953. He attended three summer schools and took extra courses each semester. He worked full-time except for his first semester of college. He was on the Federation of Scholars his junior year. He worked during his lifetime as a driver of vehicles ranging from Mississippi wagons to semis. He was also in automobile stuntman. Much of his adult working life was spent as a Supervisory Special Agent with the Federal Government. He will be cremated and his ashes and his wife's ashes will be buried in a cemetery near the town of Hopedale, Illinois where he was born. At his request there will be no service.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020