Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Wadsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Wadsworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Wadsworth Obituary
James W. Wadsworth James W. Wadsworth, 92, died on January 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Dorothy M. Batzell who passed away on June 1, 2012. He had many loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. He attended Bradley University from January 1950 until graduation with a B. S. Degree August 1953. He attended three summer schools and took extra courses each semester. He worked full-time except for his first semester of college. He was on the Federation of Scholars his junior year. He worked during his lifetime as a driver of vehicles ranging from Mississippi wagons to semis. He was also in automobile stuntman. Much of his adult working life was spent as a Supervisory Special Agent with the Federal Government. He will be cremated and his ashes and his wife's ashes will be buried in a cemetery near the town of Hopedale, Illinois where he was born. At his request there will be no service.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -