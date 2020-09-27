James Wallace "Jim" Hubbell

March 29, 2020

Denver, Colorado - Jim Hubbell, 65, of Denver, who practiced law, played jazz guitar, loved Italy (especially its gelato), and was a devoted dad, son and brother, died March 29, 2020, at the Balfour Senior Living Facility in Denver.

Jim was born on Feb. 14, 1955, in Kansas City and grew up in Kansas City and Prairie Village, where he attended Boone Elementary School, Indian Hills Junior High, and Shawnee Mission East High School. He was a classic Midwesterner: modest, self-effacing, and quietly book-smart. As a child, he often had his nose stuck in a historical work about the Civil War and could recount the troop movements of practically every battle.

Jim was an English and philosophy major at the University of Kansas, where he was Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi. After graduation, he went to Stanford Law School, where he was known for his brilliant writing and became senior note editor of the Stanford Law Review. After moving to Denver, he worked as an associate attorney for the Arnold & Porter law firm, doing litigation and corporate work, before moving to the firm Kelly/Haglund/Garnsey/Kahn/Hubbell/Lass, where he rose to partner and worked from 1983 to 2011. At that boutique litigation and family law firm, known for its commitment to public service, Jim practiced commercial litigation and employment litigation and also did First Amendment work for the local alternative newspaper Westword. His pro bono work was prodigious, with his favorite client the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. From 2011 until his retirement, he did mediation, arbitration, and internal and corporate investigations.

Among friends and family, Jim was known for his "big ears": He loved music of all kinds, particularly jazz, and had an encyclopedic knowledge of everyone from Jimi Hendrix (whom he saw in concert when he was a teen) to Thelonious Monk. He was an accomplished guitarist who jammed weekly at a local Denver club. A great reader, he was a particular fan of James Joyce and always said with a straight face that his favorite book was Ulysses; he was also a devoted reader of poetry who could recite T.S. Eliot's "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock" decades after learning it in college. Jim never met a latte he didn't want to drink. He was also a fabulous (and fastidious) cook, known for his wonderful risottos, and even considered opening a risotto-only restaurant after his retirement from law.

After graduation from Law School, Jim married one of his classmates, Caren Press, and had two sons, Noah Hubbell and Troy Hubbell of Denver. The marriage ended in divorce in 2004. Jim is survived by his sons, by two sisters, Dr. Gail Hubbell of Orinda, Calif., and Becky Hubbell of Warrensburg, Mo.; three stepsisters, Lorrie Estelle of Olathe; Karen Dees of Prairie Village; and Vernisa Klapmeyer of Kansas City, Mo.; four stepbrothers, Doug Gregg of Shawnee Mission; Spencer Gregg of Overland Park; Monte Cooper of Olathe; and Mitchell Cooper of Kansas City, Kan.; his stepmother, Barbara Hubbell of Kansas City, Mo.; and his longtime partner, Alison Gwinn, of Denver. A stepsister, Pam Gregg Smith, predeceased him.

Contributions can be made in Jim's name to Oxfam America, the Zen Center of Denver, or the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.





