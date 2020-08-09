James Warren Pittman James Warren Pittman met his Lord and Savior after a short and unexpected illness on July 25, 2020. He was born July 5, 1935 in Argentine, Kansas City, Kansas. He was predeceased by his mother Doris Lane Pittman and his father James Wright Pittman, his eldest son, James Mark Pittman, in 2009 and his wife Latrell Rash Pittman in 2014. He leaves behind his brother Gerald Pittman of Mesa, AZ, sons Craig Pittman (wife Sally Webb-Pittman) of Kansas City, Missouri and Barry Michael Pittman (wife Debbie Pittman) of Shawnee, Kansas and five grandchildren: Margaret Ann Pittman (husband Paul Caras) of New York City, Brennan Michael Pittman and Ian Dawson Pittman of Shawnee, Kansas; and Nell Hudson Pittman and Susannah Lake Pittman both of Yonkers, New York. Warren graduated from Argentine High School in 1953. He attended Kansas City, Kansas Junior College from 1954 until 1956 and lettered in basketball and tennis. He began working for Milgram's grocery store when he was very young, helping his single mother with household expenses. He worked his way up to managing the warehouse for 12 years, prior to returning to the stores as an assistant manager. Warren retired from Milgram's after almost 40 years of service. He purchased Tip Top Cleaners in 1979 and owned the business until 2000. Warren attended Westside Family Church in Lenexa, Kansas and he loved his minister as well as his weekly men's group. One of the joys in his life was delivering food to many people in his building on the first Saturday of every month. He absolutely loved his church home. Warren was on fire for Jesus. He was not able to say no to anyone needing help, as he was a faithful servant of God. He also leaves many friends behind from his home at the Sunflower Apartments in Shawnee. His ministry was helping people in his building by giving rides to anywhere they needed to go in the community. Warren will be missed by many and was loved by all. In lieu of flowers, please send a love offering to his church, Westside Family Church 8500 Woodsonia Drive Lenexa, Kansas 66227. Services will be held at the church on an undetermined date in the future.



