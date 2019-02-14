|
James "Jim" W. Conduff James "Jim" William Conduff, 74, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on Feb. 12, 2019. He was born on Nov. 24, 1944, in Wichita, KS, to Harvey and Wilma Conduff. Jim is preceded in death by brothers, Michael Conduff, John Conduff, Harvey Conduff Jr.; sisters, Susan Jackson, and Mary Conduff. He is survived by his wife, Mattie Conduff; brother, Randy Conduff (Paula); sister, Donna Burkhart (Jack); brother in law, Johnny Jackson; along with many nieces and nephews. Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked at Art Bunker Porsche/Audi from 1973-1991. In his free time Jim enjoyed working on classic cars, specifically Porsches. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 14, 2019