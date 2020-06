James William Fields, Jr. James William Fields, Jr., age 81, of Grandview, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. Visitation services will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore, Missouri 64083. A Funeral Service will take place at Cullen Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a burial at Belton Cemetery in Belton, Missouri. Mr. Fields was born on July 20, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was an avid bowler who participated in numerous leagues at Capitol Bowl and Summit Lanes. He retired as a bookkeeper from AT&T in 1989. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Fields in 2002; parents, James W. Fields Sr. and Helen (Benko) Fields; granddaughter, Rachel Horton; brother Michael Fields; and sister Jane Bart. He is survived by a daughter, Lavon and her husband, Harold Horton, Springfield, Missouri; and two sons and their wives, George and Gloria Fields, Kansas City, Kansas and Jeff and Robynn Fields, Leawood, Kansas; and ten grandchildren, Caleb and Elijah Horton, Springfield, Missouri, Kim and Ashley Fields, Lee's Summit, Missouri, Eric Fields, Belton, Missouri, Tom Tomasic III, and Christina McCool, Kansas City, Kansas, Olivia, Jake and Ava Fields, Leawood, Kansas; and four great grandchildren, Peyton, Braydon, Celia, and Gavin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 7611 State Line Rd., Kansas City, Missouri 64114. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278