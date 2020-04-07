Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
James William "Jim" McVay


1935 - 2020
James William "Jim" McVay Obituary
James William "Jim" McVay James William "Jim" McVay, age 84, of Lee's Summit, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Private family services will be held with burial in Floral Hills East Cemetery. He was born September 25, 1935, in Kansas, son of Mary and James McVay. He served in the United States Airforce. He united in marriage on April 12, 1958 with Martha Hart. Together Jim and Martha owned and operated McVay's Auto Parts, in Blue Springs, MO. His passion in life was Midget and Sprint car racing. He was member of Central Auto Racing Boosters Hall of Fame. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marilyn Marqua and son Tim McVay. He is survived by his wife Martha McVay, of the home; daughter Sharon Edmoundson and husband Greg of Scottsdale, AZ, three grandchildren Tabatha, Jessica and Todd; great grand-daughter Khloe; one sister Dorothy Barter Pittsburgh, PA., many other family and friends. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2020
