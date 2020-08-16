1/
Jamesetta Ash
1931 - 2020
Jamesetta Ash Jamesetta Ash died August 12, 2020. She was a good mother, friend and neighbor. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00am, Tuesday, August 18th at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Terrace Park Cemetery, 801 NW 108th St., Kansas City, MO 64155. She was born in Liberty, Missouri on June 26, 1931 to her parents James and Ethel Gay. Jamesetta was a graduate and honor student at Lincoln High School and William Jewell College. Her career as a Registered Xray Technician spanned thirty plus years at North Kansas City Hospital and The Independence Sanitarium. She was active in the community. She served as a Troop Leader with the Girl Scouts of America and the Clay County Commission on Aging, and a member at Good Samaritan Baptist Church. Her husband Joseph Ash, her siblings Clyde Gay and Mary Brooks, and her son Mark Anthony preceded her in death. Left to mourn her passing are her children Vickie Knighton and James V. Thomas, grandson Anthony Thomas, and a host of nieces and nephews. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home
