Jamie Claflin-Martin
1967 - 2020
Jamie Claflin-Martin
November 18, 1967 - October 14, 2020
Paola, Kansas - Jamie Claflin-Martin, age 52, of Paola, KS passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born in Hinsdale, Illinois on November 18, 1967. Jamie graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School in 1986 and the University of Kansas in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. She dedicated herself to a career as a horse insurance broker. She had a heart for animals of all species and adopted many needy dogs, cats, and horses on her farm. She is survived by her husband Ty Martin, sister, Betsy Martin (Brian Letts) of Peculiar, MO, brother, Scott Claflin (Carol, niece Emma) of Huntsville, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dolores Claflin, and her half-brother, Ronald Claflin.
To read full obituary please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
