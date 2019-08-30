Home

Jan Lee (Nichols) Courier

Jan Lee (Nichols) Courier Obituary
Jan Lee (Nichols) Courier Jan was born in Kansas City, MO on January 22, 1947. She left us way too soon on August 23, 2019. She lived most of her life in and around the Kansas City area. She was a caring Mother, a doting Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and an animal Mom too. She also loved to travel, dance, and loved being around people. Jan leaves behind her friends and family. We will miss her forever. Celebration of Life on September 7, 2019 at Community of Christ, 1316 S Osage St, Independence, MO 64055
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 30, 2019
