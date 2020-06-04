Jana "Yo-Yeh" Morton 09 April 1973 - 31 May 2020 Kanjana "Jana" Rangabpai aka "Yo-Yeh" was born to Amnard & Prachum (Namphung) Rangabpai on the 9th of April in 1973 in Bangkok, Krung Thep, Thailand. She came to the United States in the Summer of 1996, and met her husband, Joel Devin Morton, just after the new millennium, on January 4, 2000. She received 2 masters degrees in Accounting and International Business. Joel & Jana were united in marriage on May 1st, 2003. One child was born to the union on the 22nd of June, 2006, Aidan Cole Morton. Jana had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel, with an affinity for warm weather and beautiful beaches. She adored fresh flowers and took such delight in the natural beauty they provided. With the heart of a lion, Jana touched the lives of many. Dozens of friends and families stood by her side as she battled Stage IV colon cancer for 2 years. Her love was bigger than her stature, always a calm and loving being. She provided patience and perspective as she continued to nurture those around her. She will be greatly missed, and the world is a lesser place without her. At this time in history, we need more of her, not less. She is survived by her husband & son; her father; her maternal grandmother, Somjai Namphung; her sister, Sirilak Rangabpai, and 2 half sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 6th starting at 10:00 am at their residence, with her final resting place to be in Bangkok Thailand.