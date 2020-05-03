Jane Elizabeth MacGee On Friday, April 10, 2020, Jane Elizabeth MacGee passed away at the age of 80. Jane was born on December 4, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to Jane and Alfred MacGee. Jane received her B.A. from SMU in Geography, M.A. from UMKC in Education, and PhD from Kansas University in Geography. Jane was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, BOTAR, Junior League, DAR and Kappa Kappa Gamma, where she was President. She taught full-time and as a substitute from 1962-1999 in K-12 and Higher Education. Jane loved animals and traveling. She traveled throughout Europe and loved hearing the travel stories of her family and friends. Jane also had a passion for music and art. She painted many originals. Jane was known for sense of humor, fashion and upbeat personality, she always enjoyed a good joke! Jane was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Ed, and her three nephews, Mike, Brian and Scott, their wives and 6 children. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, The Kansas City Zoo or Wayside Waifs.



