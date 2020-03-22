|
Jane Jones Jane Jones, Kansas City, MO died March 20th, 2020 at the age of 91 with her daughters by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Marshall Jones who died in 2005 and her only Sister Sue Tipton. She is survived by her two daughters, Diane Jones Cheek of Lee's Summit and Christy Voss Koles of Salt Lake City, Utah. She adored and loved her six grandchildren, Rion Russell, Marshall Cheek, Will Cheek, Steve Voss, Tucker Voss and Chris Voss along with their spouses. Jane took great joy from her 10 great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her humor and wit and we hope all will take a moment to toast her life well lived! Private family service and burial at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Online condolences & full obituary may be viewed at www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020