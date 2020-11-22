Jane JonesSeptember 8, 1946 - October 17, 2020North Kansas City, Missouri -Jane Elliott Jones passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020. She was born on September 8, 1946 in Mobile, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred T. Jones.Jane is survived by her son, Mark Elliott Jones.Jane was the Media Specialist at Center Middle School for many years. She was very active in the community and a member of Leawood United Methodist Church. Jane was a long term resident of Overland Park, but recently resided at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff.A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Library at Center Middle School, Center School District or the ASPCA.