Jane Kepley Furnish Jane K. Furnish, 93, of Overland Park, KS, died March 29, 2020. Jane was born June 23, 1926 on a farm near Chanute, KS. She grew up with and outlived three sisters and two brothers. After graduating from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology, Jane moved to Kansas City where she worked at St. Joseph's Hospital. She met and married Eugene T. Furnish in 1952. Gene and Jane celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary last year. For 55 years, they called Westwood, KS home before moving to south Overland Park. Jane raised four children. She is survived by her husband and three of their children: Susan Coats (Steven); Patricia Bagby (Ron); and Timothy Furnish (Matthew Rowley) and her son-in-law Gary Eastburn. She is predeceasedby her daughter Kathryn Eastburn and two granddaughters. She is also survived by four grandchildren and two great grandchildren who gave her much joy. After she retired from the Community Blood Center of Kansas City, Jane enjoyed traveling, including trips to Hawaii, Mexico, England, Scotland, Germany, and Alaska. Her favorite trip was to Australia and New Zealand with a group of fellow travelers who became lifelong friends. In retirement, she took up oil painting, dancing, and gardening. She volunteered at the St. Mary's Food Kitchen in Kansas City, KS and at the KU Medical Center. Jane was an active parishioner at St. Agnesand Nativity Catholic churches. The family extends sincere thanks to Kansas City Hospice for their dedicated care and service in Jane's final months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Mary's Food Kitchen at www.stmaryfoodkitchen.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcgilleyhoge.com. There will be a private graveside service with family.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 1, 2020