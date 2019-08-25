Kansas City Star Obituaries
Jane Kirkpatrick LaPlante

Jane Kirkpatrick LaPlante Obituary
Jane Kirkpatrick LaPlante Jane Kirkpatrick LaPlante, affectionately known as Nanie to her family and friends, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thurs., August 29th from 6:30-8pm, with the Rosary prayed at 6:30pm, at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave., KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10am, Fri., August 30th at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS. Full obituary may be read, condolences expressed to the family, and photos viewed at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019
