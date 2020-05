Or Copy this URL to Share

Jane Parker Jane Parker 93 of Liberty, MO died April 28, 2020 of cancer. Born Feb. 6, 1927 in Osceola, MO. Moved to Kansas City where she worked for the Ford Motor Company. Married Gerald Parker who passed in 1980.



