Jane Wright
1919 - 2020
Jane Wright
March 27, 1919 - October 6, 2020
Gladstone, Missouri - Jane Wright, 101, Gladstone, MO, died October 6, 2020. Jane was born in Shelbyville, MO on March 27, 1919. Jane began her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse in northeast Missouri. Like a character in a Laura Ingalls Wilder book, she lived with a family during the week and Bob, later to be her husband, picked her up and brought her home each weekend. While living in Kansas City, she taught at Maple Park Junior High School. She was an avid reader and a lifelong member of PEO and the Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her sister Josephine Saffarrans, husband Robert (Bob), and son Hewitt Wright.
She is survived by daughter-in-law Lynn Wright; daughters Ann Ousley and Mary Wright (Max Geiman), brother Rogers Hewitt (Jerri), seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. She will be greatly missed.
Private graveside service.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
