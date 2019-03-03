Janece S. Podrebarac Janece Podrebarac, 81 of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019. Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM with Mass of Christian Burial following Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 409 N 15th Street, KCKS. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCKS. Memorial contributions may be sent to Bishop Ward High School and St. Peter's Parish, KCKS. Janece was born, June 23, 1937 in Kansas City, Kansas, to Joseph and Rose (Ruddy) Mahoney. She attended St. Peter's Grade School, Bishop Ward High School and Donnelly College. Janece was married to The Honorable Matthew G. Podrebarac for 36 years before his passing in 1996. During this time, she worked at The County Treasurer's Office, raised their three children and was a member of St. Peter's Parish. Janece was a devoted wife and mother, working tirelessly to ensure her children had the very best opportunities in life. She and her husband were dedicated members of St. Peter's Parish and gave countless hours and resources to support their alma mater, Bishop Ward High School at the Ward auction and other activities as well as many other charities. After her husband's passing, Janece moved to Las Vegas where her daughter, Suzanne was living and she belonged to St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Las Vegas held a special place in her heart because she spent her honeymoon there and she had brought the entire family there for their 30th wedding anniversary. Janece made the most of her new home and enjoyed many shows and activities with her friends and family. In recent years, she developed a special relationship with her caregivers who were there for her 24 hours a day, seven days a week. JANECE IS SURVIVED BY HER THREE CHILDREN MATTHEW AND WIFE NOOR, ROBERT, AND SUZANNE PODREBARAC



