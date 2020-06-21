Janet Starnge Doubledee and Sarah Doubledee Janet Malia Strange-Doubledee age 64 and her daughter Sarah Frances Doubledee age 23 passed away on June 7, 2020 in a fire at their home in rural Cass County, Missouri. Janet and Sarah are survived by John (Hoss) Doubledee (son and brother) of Lee's Summit, MO . Janet and Sarah were preceded in death by Janet's husband and Sarah's father, John Doubledee. Janet was also preceded in death by her grandparents Elmer E. and Florence (Hervey) Mellen of Gray Summit, MO, and John W. and Frances (Miller) Strange of Butler MO, her father Walter Allen Strange of Columbia, MO, two sisters Mary Whitesides of Belton MO and Nancy Dunagan of San Jose, CA. Janet is survived by her mother Delores (Mellen) Strange from Raymore MO, Ruth LaHue from Columbia MO, (twin) Judith Schieszer from Prairie Village KS, Diana Short from Parkville MO, Grace Sapp from Lake Ozark MO, Victoria Ridgway from Fayette MO & Cheryl Hays Reed from Wentzville MO. Sarah is survived by her Grandmother Delores and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. She is also survived by a stepbrother Tim Doubledee and four stepsisters. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 12:00 in the Life Church, 9800 W. 135 th St, Overland Park, KS 66221. The Coronavirus protocol will be followed so please wear mask and observe family social distancing. Contact family for additional information for live stream through Facebook and Zoom. There will be time during the service for people to share stories/thoughts about Janet and Sarah. Please write out your stories/thoughts (including your first and last name) and give it to one of the sisters after the service is over, a scrapbook is being put together for Hoss. If you would like to email in a story please email to gertiewiggem@gmail.com and it will be included in the book.



