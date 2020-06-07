Janet Bordman Janet Bordman passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 2nd. She grew up in Kansas City, a graduate of Paseo High School and the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor's degree in education. She taught in Denver and San Francisco before coming back to KC. In Kansas City She taught at Boone and Belinder Elementary. Her most loved teaching was nursery school at Beth Shalom Synagogue, Miss Janet as she was known then and now. She married Lou Bordman in 1965 and raised 2 children, Steve and Wendy. She is survived by Lou Bordman, Steve and Danielle Bordman, Wendy and Charlie Spiegel and 5 grandchildren: Taylor, Erin, Ashley, Zachary and Dempsey. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations to KU Hillel or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.