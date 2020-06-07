Janet Bordman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Bordman Janet Bordman passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 2nd. She grew up in Kansas City, a graduate of Paseo High School and the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor's degree in education. She taught in Denver and San Francisco before coming back to KC. In Kansas City She taught at Boone and Belinder Elementary. Her most loved teaching was nursery school at Beth Shalom Synagogue, Miss Janet as she was known then and now. She married Lou Bordman in 1965 and raised 2 children, Steve and Wendy. She is survived by Lou Bordman, Steve and Danielle Bordman, Wendy and Charlie Spiegel and 5 grandchildren: Taylor, Erin, Ashley, Zachary and Dempsey. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations to KU Hillel or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved