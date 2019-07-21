Resources More Obituaries for Janet Keene Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janet Card Broaddus Keene

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Janet Card Broaddus Keene Janet Card Broaddus Keene died on 13 July 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri, with her family caring for her to the end. Jan was born in Alva, Oklahoma, on 14 August 1927 to Nell (Runnels) and Arthur B. Card. Her early years were spent in Gate, Oklahoma, at the entrance to the panhandle, and later in Alva. She attended her first years of college in her hometown of Alva, moved on to Oklahoma State University, enjoyed two memorable summer sessions at the University of Colorado in Boulder, then graduated in fashion design at OSU. She ventured to Kansas City for a year of extra study at the Kansas City Art Institute as well as taking classes at The Edna Marie Dunn School of Fashion and at The Saraschon Hooley School of Business. Her hard work paid off when she received awards during the annual spring fashion show, including a first place in the Coat and Dress Division. She was stunning as a model for her own designs as well as the designs of fellow students. She then took a job with Sara De Saix Gernes at the Gernes Garment Co. In one of many coincidences that peppered her life, Jan later learned that her 8th grade graduation dress, which her mother had carefully kept, bore the Sara De Saix label. This was a rare find, and her dress is now on display at the Kansas City Historic Garment Museum. Janet was married in 1951 to James A. Broaddus, son of Judge and Mrs. James Ware Broaddus, until his untimely death in 1964. They had three sons, James Gregory, Thomas Alan, and Philip Card. As a brave and committed single mother raising three boys, she worked part time in sales and marketing for Kansas City's society journal, The Independent Magazine. She was always an advocate for the Brookside area, where she and her boys lived for many years. They also enjoyed memorable times going to "the Farm", as they called the land in Miami County that Jan owned in partnership with two other families who became dear and long-lasting friends. In 1972 Jan married W. Richard Keene. They enjoyed their expanded family, a growing circle of friends, and many adventurous travels. Jan's genuine interest in people and their stories and her encouraging and uplifting attitude led her to fast friendships wherever she went and to a trail of correspondence from lands abroad and neighborhoods next door. Always inquisitive and interested in the world around her, Jan was a member of several organizations in Kansas City. The Alternate Tuesday Club (ATC Study Club) was especially absorbing and gave her opportunity to explore and share her broad interests. Additional volunteer activities and memberships included The Nelson-Atkins Museum, where she helped at the information desk, The Symphony League of Kansas City, the Second Presbyterian Church, and Mission Hills Country Club. Earlier involvement included The Alice Mitchell Crittenden Circle, Children's Mercy Hospital, Antiques Clique, and PEO Chapter IV. Jan was a stylish lady who always, in the words of a friend, "looked like she'd stepped out of a fashion magazine." She loved bringing style and beauty to the homes she and her families lived in and filling them with art and music, antiques and treasures, and especially the welcome and good cheer she offered to her many guests, friends, and family. As interested as Jan was in everything from tennis to art to literature to travel to politics, nothing surpassed her love for her family. She was fierce in her devotion to her boys, and generous, gracious, and full of encouragement, help, and advocacy for her extended family and friends. She never failed to bring her optimism and steadfastness to every challenge she and her family faced, giving hope and cheer no matter what obstacles or discouragements threatened. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, James A. Broaddus, her son James G. Broaddus, her sisters, Barbara Dunn of Holly, Colorado, and Phyllis Rahe of Crescent, Oklahoma, and her step-son, Stuart Keene of Denver, Colorado. She is survived by her husband, W. Richard Keene; sons Thomas (Beverly) and Philip; daughter-in-law Deborah (Mrs. James G.); grandchildren Claire-Maria, James Maxwell, Andrew, Jackson, James, and Julian; her step-daughter Barbara Christopher (Rocky), and step-grandchildren Anna, Alison, and Stefan. Also surviving her are six much-loved nieces and nephews who, along with their families, have added so much love to her life. Memorial services will be held on 26 July 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 55th and Oak St., with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Jan's name to the Second Presbyterian Church, St. Luke's Hospice House, or a . Memories of Jan and comfort to her family may be expressed at www.mtmoriah.net.



