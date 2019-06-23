|
Janet Coons Janet Coons, 65 of, Bonner Springs, KS, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was born October 9, 1953 on a Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan. Survivors include husband, of 40yrs Paul Coons; daughter, Monica (Ryan) Tranckino; and 2 grandbabies Riley and Kale. She is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Ruth (Healy) Gray; sister Monica and brother Ralph. She was a lifelong catholic, and considered her church community as family. Visitation will be held on June 24, 2019 from 6-8PM with a Rosary at 7PM at St. John's Evangelist Catholic Church in KCK. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday June 25 at 11:30AM at St. John's Evangelist. In Lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial contributions be made to St. John's Altar Society or School of Religion.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 23, 2019