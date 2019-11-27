|
|
Janet Elizabeth (Downing) Grow Janet Grow, age 74, passed away November 21st, 2019 after a battle with cancer. A celebration of her life will be held at the Johnson County Memorial Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Road, Overland Park, Kansas on Monday, December 9th. Visitation will be at 1 pm, with the service at 2 pm. Born July 4, 1945 in Kansas City, Missouri to George Washington Downing and Evelyn Warren Downing, Janet went to elementary school in Carrollton, Missouri, and graduated from Liberty High School in 1963. Attending Central Missouri State University, Janet graduated with a BS in Education in 1967. During her time at CMSU, Janet earned membership in Who's Who Among University Students, as well as serving as student government Vice President and Judiciary Council President. She later earned her Masters degree from the University of Missouri Kansas City, with an additional 60 post-graduate hours. Janet served as a first, second, and fourth grade teacher at Trailwood Elementary School in the Shawnee Mission School District for 31 years. Many of her former students have stayed in touch with her over the years. She was a recipient of the Cynthia O'Connell award for excellence in teaching in 1984. After retiring, Janet worked at Coldwater Creek for eight years, then concentrated on volunteering. She assisted in horseback riding therapy for children with various challenges, helped out at Great Plains SPCA, and was awarded Volunteer of the Year for her work with the visually impaired at Alphapointe in 2017. Janet was also a member of the Kansas City Outreach Lions Club, where she served as Environmental Chairperson. Janet is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lynn "Tom" Grow; their son, Stephen; daughter-in-law, Olivia; and two grandchildren, Kate and Jack. In lieu of flowers, Janet has asked that donations be made to Alphapointe, Great Plains SPCA, and s project. Special thanks from the family to Doctors Smalley, Lee, and Morgan, as well as all of the nurses at Olathe Medical Center.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019