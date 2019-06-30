Janet "Jan" Hastings Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to countless others, Janet Foxx Hastings passed away in Napa, California on May 23rd at 84. Jan was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri to Ella (Fern) and John Foxx, and spent several years growing up in Minnesota, Kansas, Illinois, and Missouri. She studied at Loretta Heights College in Denver, before moving to Kansas City where she fell in love at first sight and married her husband, Stephen M. Hastings in 1960. The couple were wed in St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, where all three of their children would attend school. Jan was a dedicated member of the parish, as well as the Rockhurst High School Mother's Club where she made numerous friends and lifelong memories. Jan possessed an unbounded positive demeanor, a generous heart, and the innate ability to make fast friends; people instinctively sought her warm company. An extensive traveler, she and her husband visited six continents and several dozen countries with her cousins, Mary and Bill Scheetz, and continued traveling with her girlfriends later in her life. Avid reader, Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, card player, sorority sister, fashion template, life coach, etiquette adviser and sports fan; Jan was multi-faceted and endlessly entertaining. Most importantly she was a devoted mother and selfless soul who dearly loved her entire extended family, and genuinely cherished the company of her friends. Jan is survived by her children, Annemarie (Mike), John, and Michael (Diane), Peggy Hastings, and her grandchildren, Hayden, Stephen, Thomas, Michael and Danielle. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Stephen, her parents and sister, Joan Brown. A funeral mass will be held at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Kansas City on July 17th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019