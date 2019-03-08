Kansas City Star Obituaries
Janet Williams
Janet Lea (Libby) Williams Janet Lea Libby Williams, 85, of Prairie Village, KS passed away on March 6, 2019 at SeniorCare Homes in Overland Park, KS. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Franklin Libby, Sr., Reah Libby, and her brother, Henry Franklin Libby, Jr. She is survived by husband of 62 years, Curtis C. Williams, her son Scott C. Williams, and her daughter Lisa Drake, and her granddaughter Libby Herwig and step grandson, Connor Drake. She was born January 29, 1934 in Kansas City, MO. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and a Fine Arts major at the University of Kansas. She was married to Curtis Williams for 62 years. Newly married and living on the Country Club Plaza, she worked at the Country Club Bank as a receptionist. She then became a travel agent, working for Donacyn Travel for many years, specializing in cruises. Jan was a part of the Nine Holers at Indian Hill Country Club. She also was a member of Homestead Country Club, Rockhill Tennis Club and the University Club. She was a member of Midnighters Dance Club. Jan served with the Missouri Independent Insurance Association Women's events, planning and organizing all of the women's activities and creating all of the table decorations. Her faith was strong and she was involved in Bible Study for many years, and was a member of The Village Church and Hillcrest Covenant Church in Prairie Village, KS and then Covenant Chapel in Leawood, KS. Family was very important to her and she loved being together. Visitation will be held on March 10th at 12:00pm, with a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00pm at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Dinner Reception following the service. Donations may be made to Kansas City Rescue Mission; https://kcrm.org. Online condolences www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2019
