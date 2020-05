Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Janet's life story with friends and family

Share Janet's life story with friends and family

Janet Lee Rhoades 61, Grandview, MO passed away May 24, 2020 at her home after a long battle with cancer. Janet was born February 1, 1959 in Kansas City, MO to Ineva (Edwards) and Eugene Burdine.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store