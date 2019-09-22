Kansas City Star Obituaries
Janet McCrary


1927 - 2019
Janet McCrary Obituary
Janet M. McCrary Janet McCrary, 92, passed away September 16, 2019. She was born May 30, 1927 to Paul and Dorothy Martin in Sidney, NE. She graduated from Carleton College in 1949 and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She married William H. McCrary on December 24, 1954. She was a lifetime member of St. Andrew Episcopal Church. Janet devoted many years volunteering for the St Luke's Hospital Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband in July 2011 and a son Doug. Janet leaves behind daughter, Jane Argotsinger and her children Stephanie and Tyler, and Doug's daughter Maddy. The family would like to thank St. Luke's Hospice for their wonderful care. Contributions in Janet's memory may be made to St. Luke's Hospice. Services will be private.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019
