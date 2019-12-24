Kansas City Star Obituaries
Janet A. Murphy Janet Murphy, 79, of Kansas City, KS passed away on Dec. 20, 2019 at home. Visitation will be at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave, KCK on Fri. Dec 27, 2019 at 1pm. Funeral at 2pm. Janet was born in Kansas City, KS to Mary and Frank Mohart on October 20, 1940. Janet retired from the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers where she was a claims examiner. She is survived by her husband, Matthew K. Murphy; children: Dennis Bean (Diana), Linda Chassay, Beverly Bean (John Casey), and Brenda Bennett; sisters Marilyn Jaksetic (Bernie) and Gay Wright (Larry); 10 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 24, 2019
